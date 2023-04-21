Folks taking in the art and dog shows this weekend might want to bring along an umbrella and a jacket.

Rain is expected throughout the region today with high temperatures ranging from the mid-40s on the Camas Prairie, high 40s in Pullman and mid-50s in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.

Showers are likely throughout the weekend and snow may frost the Camas Prairie early Saturday. Temperatures, however, will climb gradually Saturday and Sunday, hitting 63 degrees in Lewiston on Sunday; 59 in Pullman and 57 in Grangeville.

