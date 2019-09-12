360 Milepost

Anita LaPlante of Clarkston snapped this image Aug. 29 at the 360 milepost near Dayton and Waitsburg, Wash. She submitted the photo to “Share Your Snaps,” an online community photo album at inland360.com.

Anita LaPlante of Clarkston snapped this image Aug. 29 at the 360 milepost near Dayton and Waitsburg, Wash. She submitted the photo to “Share Your Snaps,” an online community photo album at inland360.com.

Recommended for you