Elsie Rex celebrated her 100th birthday Friday afternoon like a queen.
Donning a sparkly pink “100” crown, a pink birthday ribbon on her shirt and a white sash across her torso with “It’s my 100th birthday” in pink letters, Rex sat in her wheelchair and happily watched from her outdoor patio with loved ones as four cars, a Pullman Fire Department ladder truck, an ambulance and a police cruiser paraded by her Sunnyside Hill home in Pullman.
Cars honked, sirens briefly sounded and one first responder said, “happy birthday,” over a megaphone as the motorists passed by.
Happy birthday signs were posted on the cars and balloons danced in the wind on some of the vehicles. Rex threw her hands up and said, “thank you,” as the vehicles passed.
Despite her age, Rex said she feels good and is pain-free. “I could get out and plant a tree,” she said.
Linda Fisher, Rex’s daughter, said her mother’s memory is short, but she is good to go after taking her vitamins, pills and coffee in the morning.
Fisher said she loves reading the newspaper, watching the news and the series “Aerial America,” and sitting on the patio while waving to people as they walk by.
Fisher said Rex, a six-year Pullman resident and previous resident of Walla Walla, also enjoys a car ride every few days to take in the beautiful Pullman wheat fields.
Besides Fisher and Fisher’s husband, Tim, who both live with Rex, Rex has a dog and two cats to keep her company.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, Rex would visit Circles of Caring, an adult day care center in Pullman, and play games and make things with other people at the center.
Rex was born and raised in the small town of Whitehall, Mont., where the value of hard work was ingrained in her.
“Papa, he didn’t want to see me sitting down,” Rex said.
Rex and her siblings worked on their parents’ dairy farm, where Linda Fisher said they milked 60 cows twice a day.
“No holidays. The cows have to be milked and they have to be fed,” Linda Fisher said.
She said Rex liked school and playing basketball, but one day Rex’s father said she had to quit school and work on the farm.
“I had to do the work on the farm,” Rex said. “We had cows. If we didn’t have cows, it wouldn’t be so bad.”
Rex lived simply and raised her children to live simply and work hard, too, Linda Fisher said.
“If the sun’s up, you should be working, and when it goes down, you go to bed,” Linda Fisher said.
On Saturday nights, Linda Fisher said her mother and father went out dancing in Whitehall.
“If it wasn’t for the neuropathy in her legs, she’d probably be standing up here dancing right now,” Tim Fisher said.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.