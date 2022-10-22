Millennia of history blend in pumpkin spice

Emily Cukier

Autumn is now in full swing, and with it has come the ubiquitous PSL. Introduced by Starbucks in 2003, the first pumpkin spice lattes were named for the spice mix that gave them that spicy, glowing warmth reminiscent of fall desserts — pumpkin wasn’t in the recipe until 2015.

Pumpkin spice has its origins in the first known cookbook written by an American. “American Cookery” (1796) by Amelia Simmons includes two “pompkin” recipe variations, one spiced with mace, nutmeg and ginger, and the other with allspice and ginger.

Traditionally, pumpkin spice contains a mixture of ground ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. Variations may include allspice, mace, cardamom or black pepper.

