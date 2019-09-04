Dan Owens, the adult services librarian at Neill Public Library, and Dulce Kersting-Lark, Latah County Historical Society executive director, will speak at the Whitman County Genealogical Society’s mini-seminar set for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 14 at Bishop Place Independent Living, 811 SE Klemgard St., Pullman.
Owens will discuss resources in the Palouse Heritage Collection at the library and Kersting-Lark will discuss how working with original source materials is a privilege, but is also a complex challenge.
RSVP by Friday to accommodate handouts and refreshments.
For information or to RSVP, contact Sue Kreikemeier at whitmancgs@gmail.com or (509) 635-1303.