Muddy rivers, a rock slide and minor flooding were reported in some parts of the region, but no major weather incidents occurred over the weekend.
Steve VanHorn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Spokane, said several area creeks were on the rise because of rain and melting snow. However, most of the high water appeared to be subsiding by Sunday afternoon.
One lane of U.S. Highway 12 near Myrtle was blocked for several hours on Friday because of a rock slide, and Paradise Creek in Moscow was running high on Saturday near Bridge and Roosevelt streets, VanHorn said.