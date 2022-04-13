Missing Cooper

Moscow’s Nathan Palmer snapped and submitted this image after seeing the words April 3 on the sidewalk in East City Park. Cooper, a dog, and his owner, Rob Meyer, were known for leaving encouraging and humorous messages on sidewalks throughout Moscow before Meyer died near the end of 2021. “Rob passed away last year and I don’t know where Cooper ended up, but I enjoyed reading his messages throughout the neighborhood. I miss Cooper too,” wrote Palmer.
