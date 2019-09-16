A 9-year-old Moscow boy reported missing Saturday evening was found safe Sunday morning, according to the Moscow Police.
According to the MPD, the boy, who has autism, was reported missing near midnight Saturday evening after attending the Latah County Fair, triggering an all-night search that brought in Latah County Sheriff’s deputies.
The search concluded near 10 a.m. Tuesday when the boy was recognized at a local Walmart. Police said the boy stayed the night at a friend’s house and had miscommunicated the arrangement with his parents.