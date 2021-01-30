A 77-year-old Moscow man who went missing after walking away from Palouse Hills Assisted Living and Memory Care on Thursday night was found dead Friday morning in a backyard on the 300 block of Quail Run Drive in Moscow, according to a city of Moscow news release and Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt.
The man, Jerry Kendall, had dementia, the release said.
According to Google Maps, the driving distance from the assisted living facility on North Polk Street to the location Kendall was found dead is one-fifth of a mile.
Krasselt said the homeowner found Kendall after police made contact with several homeowners asking them to check their yards, sheds and other structures in an effort to locate Kendall.
The release said Kendall walked away from the assisted living facility around 6 p.m. Thursday and he was found dead just after 10 a.m. Friday. The city informed the public of Kendall’s death about three hours after he was found to give officers time to inform Kendall’s family.
Moscow police, the Latah County Sheriff’s Office and Latah County Search and Rescue worked to locate Kendall from the time he was reported missing, the release said.
Prior to his disappearance Thursday, Kendall was last seen wearing pajama pants, a pink T-shirt and socks with no shoes, according to police.
Krasselt said police are investigating the cause of death.