Latah County has been part of a legislative swing district for the past decade or so, electing and rejecting incumbents from both parties on a regular basis.
That probably didn’t change following the 2020 redistricting effort.
Although Latah County is now part of the 6th Legislative District, together with Lewis County and the northeastern corner of Nez Perce County, it’s still in the only north Idaho district where all three legislative seats are being contested this year.
Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, is hoping to avoid the swing district curse and secure a second term in the Statehouse. He faces Moscow attorney Tim Gresback in the Nov. 8 general election.
“I feel like I learned a lot during my first term,” Mitchell said. “I’ve developed a lot of relationships with committee chairmen, and I’m able to work with others. And because I’m in the majority, I can get more accomplished for the district.”
Gresback was elected president of the Idaho State Bar Association in 2015, but hasn’t previously run for public office. He thinks he’s the best choice for voters because he can build community and “help secure the funding that higher education and public schools so desperately need.”
“I’m alarmed by the growing extremism in Idaho, by the people who think public education is bad,” Gresback said. “I’m alarmed by those who think there’s massive voter fraud taking place, or who think librarians are disseminating pornography.”
He accused Mitchell of being part of that extremism, noting that he joined far right Republicans in rejecting $6 million in early childhood education federal grant funding in 2021.
“(Mitchell) campaigns as a moderate, but his voting record shows otherwise,” Gresback said. “He has an 81% score from the Idaho Freedom Foundation, which I think is a radical organization bent on destroying public education in Idaho.”
Mitchell encouraged voters to ask questions and do their homework before accepting any accusations that are thrown around during an election campaign.
“Politics has gotten way too nasty,” he said. “I tell people that there’s the far right and the far left, and the answer is somewhere in the middle.”
Mitchell was tied for 24th in the Freedom Foundation’s 2022 index, with a score of 73%. That put him right in the middle of the House Republican caucus.
During his first two years in the Statehouse, Mitchell rarely took part in House floor debates. However, he had some success with his own legislation, sponsoring two bills that passed during the 2022 session. That included a measure that sidestepped the Idaho Fish and Game Commission by legalizing the use of certain types of archery equipment.
If elected, Mitchell hopes to remain on the House Health and Welfare Committee. As a former foster parent himself, improving the foster care system and protecting the interests of children is a high priority for him.
He’d also like to continue working on a voter ID bill he first introduced in 2021. It would only allow specific kinds of identification cards to be used for Election Day registration.
“Right now, with same-day registration, someone can walk in with a scuba card and an Amazon box (showing their address) and register to vote,” Mitchell said. “In my view, we want to make voting easy, but make cheating hard.”
When it was first introduced, the legislation raised objections from college students and tribal members, who may not have state-issued ID cards. Rather than simply dismiss their concerns, Mitchell said he kept talking with them and with elections officials, looking for an approach that works for everyone.
“Talk with people who oppose it and see how you can make it better. That’s how you get things done,” he said. “Whether it changes someone’s mind or not, having a conversation makes a difference.”
Gresback is a proponent of conversation and civility as well. He emphasized this as an adjunct professor at the University of Idaho, where he taught trial advocacy for 13 years.
“I tried to teach students that civility doesn’t mean capitulation,” he said. “You can be a fierce lawyer without being disagreeable.”
Gresback grew up in Minnesota, one of a dozen kids in a family that sometimes needed food stamp to get by.
“I think that’s why I’m such a supporter of public education,” he said. “My dad had limited educational opportunities. Nothing made him prouder than seeing me graduate from law school.”
Gresback moved to Idaho in 1987 to work as a judicial clerk on the Idaho Supreme Court. He later served two years as a deputy public defender in Coeur d’Alene. He and his wife moved to Moscow in 1999 when she was hired as a French professor at UI.
He takes exception to the recent accusations by far right lawmakers that UI and other higher education institutions in Idaho seek to “indoctrinate” students in progressive values.
“That’s just not true,” Gresback said. “In my legal career, if I came into court without any evidence and just made things up, I’d be tossed out on my ear. I think some legislators need to be tossed out, too.”
Besides being a former president of the Idaho State Bar, Gresback served as president of the Idaho Trial Lawyers Association and president of the Idaho Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.
“I’ve been a successful lawyer because I lined up my evidence and told the truth,” he said. “The truth has a way of prevailing, and that’s what voters in District 6 are hungry for.”
If elected, Gresback said helping school districts find the resources to replace aging infrastructure would be one of his top priorities. He likes the idea of a state matching fund, which — when combined with local voter-approved bonds — would give districts the means to build new schools.
“And I’ll never (be) satisfied with being 50th in the nation (in per-pupil funding),” he said.
