Latah County has been part of a legislative swing district for the past decade or so, electing and rejecting incumbents from both parties on a regular basis.

That probably didn’t change following the 2020 redistricting effort.

Although Latah County is now part of the 6th Legislative District, together with Lewis County and the northeastern corner of Nez Perce County, it’s still in the only north Idaho district where all three legislative seats are being contested this year.

Recommended for you