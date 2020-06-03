Mitchell will face Kersting-Lark for Idaho House seat

Brandon Mitchell defeated Hari Heath for the Idaho 5th Legislative District House A seat in the Republican primary Tuesday and will face Dulce Kersting-Lark, D-Moscow, in the Nov. 3 general election.
Kersting-Lark ran unopposed in her primary.
Mitchell, a business owner from Moscow, garnered 57.78 percent of the votes from Latah and Benewah counties and Heath, a logger from Santa, pulled in 42.22 percent.
Mitchell ran unsuccessfully for Moscow City Council in November and Heath ran for the same seat Tuesday as he did in 2018 when he lost to Bill Goesling in the primary.
Goesling, R-Moscow, chose not to seek reelection after serving one term.
Kendrick voters passed, with 81.16 percent approval, a $1.5 million revenue bond to finance a portion of the final phase of the city’s wastewater system improvement project.
According to a city news release in April, much of the $3.4 million construction cost of the project is expected to be covered by grants. The city anticipates the rate impact, with loans incurred by the city, will be $10 to $15 per household.
The existing sewer revenue indebtedness of the city is $1,197,586.65. The maximum interest rate anticipated on the proposed sewer revenue bonds, based upon current market rates, is 3 percent per year. The total amount to be repaid over the life of the proposed sewer revenue bonds based on current market rates is estimated to be $2,577,488, which includes $1.5 million in principal and $1,077,488 in interest. The interest rate may be less based on available funding opportunities.
Deary and Bovill voters passed, with 61.77 percent approval, a one-year, $880,000 supplemental levy to maintain and operate schools in the Whitepine Joint School District.
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the levy is $394 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. Currently, the district collects a supplemental levy, authorized in the same amount of $880,000, which will expire when the new levy goes into effect July 1.