The Latah County Human Rights Task Force, with assistance from the City of Moscow Human Rights Commission and the University of Idaho Office of Multicultural Affairs, will sponsor the 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. — Human Rights Community Breakfast starting at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Multipurpose Room at Moscow Middle School, 1410 E. D St., Moscow.
Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for students and youth, including university students. Tickets are available at BookPeople of Moscow, Paradise Ridge CD’s and through the UI Office of Multicultural Affairs.
The event includes breakfast; presentation of the Rosa Parks awards for human rights achievement; announcement of winners in the Martin Luther King Art and Essay Contest and entertainment by Adrian Crookston.
Jeremy Woodson, manager of community engagement for American Civil Liberties Union Idaho, will deliver the keynote address, “The Right to Vote: Access and Challenges.”
Proceeds from the breakfast will be used to provide human rights and diversity programs for Latah County schools.
For more information, visit humanrightslatah.org.