MLK Human Rights Community Breakfast to be held virtually today

The Latah County Human Rights Commission’s annual Martin Luther King Human Rights Community Breakfast will be held virtually at 9:30 a.m. today with guest speaker Phillip J. Roundtree.
Roundtree is a mental health advocate with a specialization in mental health within Black and other marginalized and underrepresented communities.
The founder of Quadefy LLC, a nonprofit dedicated to physical and personal empowerment, Roundtree was recognized in 2018 in Black Enterprise Magazine in the “Be a Modern Man” program and spoke for TEDx in “Black Mental Health Matters” in 2019.
Joann Muneta, chairwoman of the Latah County Human Rights Task Force, said Roundtree was chosen based on feedback from collaborators at the University of Idaho, as well as local high school students.
“As it turned out, we also have a high school representative on our task force,” Muneta said. “He said yes, high school students are also very concerned with mental health issues.”
Following Roundtree’s address, there will be a period for a question-and-answer session in which guests are invited to participate. The breakfast will also feature music and the presentation of the Rosa Parks Human Rights Achievement Award.
In addition to the community breakfast, Roundtree will meet with local high school students and give the University of Idaho Martin Luther King keynote address.
A Zoom link for the community breakfast can be found at humanrightslatah.org.