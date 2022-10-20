An election was held Wednesday in Moscow, and while the results may not count, the experience does.

Hundreds of high school students from around Latah County visited the 1912 Center to fill out their ballots for this fall’s election as part of a mock election organized by the League of Women Voters of Moscow.

LWV member Louise Davison volunteered at the event and said this gives the students a trial run before they are old enough to vote.

