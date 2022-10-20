An election was held Wednesday in Moscow, and while the results may not count, the experience does.
Hundreds of high school students from around Latah County visited the 1912 Center to fill out their ballots for this fall’s election as part of a mock election organized by the League of Women Voters of Moscow.
LWV member Louise Davison volunteered at the event and said this gives the students a trial run before they are old enough to vote.
“I think it’s one of the more important things that we do because this is a real replica of actual voting,” she said.
Volunteers like Davison served as the fake poll workers for Wednesday’s event. As classes came into the 1912 Center throughout the day, the students filled out fake voter registration cards. They were then directed to voting booths, where they filled out the same ballots that registered voters in Latah County will fill out for the Nov. 8 election.
Davison said LWV makes the results public even though they do not count. She has participated in the mock election for more than a decade and said the results can provide a snapshot of how the students’ families view local politics. It can give the public “some idea of the feeling in the community,” she said.
More importantly, though, it will make the actual process of voting less intimidating for the students when the time comes, she said. Davison also believes it can serve as an impetus to continue voting in the future.
Tyler Woolley, a senior at Moscow High School, said he is not old enough to vote in this year’s election, but plans to vote in the next presidential election.
Woolley said participating in the mock election will help him know what to do the first time he votes as an adult.
“I think it was definitely a good experience,” he said.
Michelle Tanner, a social studies teacher at Moscow High School, brought her class to the 1912 Center on Wednesday.
“We walk through the voting process, it’s much easier for them to actually learn about it and remember it if they go through the process as opposed to just reading about it or going through slides or whatever it is,” she said.
For the younger students, she said, it is a way to expose them to the process so they are familiar with it by the time they’re seniors.
Students from Kendrick, Genesee and Paradise Creek Regional High School were also expected to participate.
The results will be available today on the League of Women Voters of Moscow website and Facebook page.