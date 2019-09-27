Modest Music Festival 2019 will feature more than 40 bands this weekend at various locations in downtown Moscow.
Weekend wristbands are $30, available online through Eventbrite.com and at Humble Burger on Main Street.
The lineup includes artists representing genres ranging from soul, indie rock, folk/Americana, synth-pop, electronic and punk.
Performances will take place at BookPeople of Moscow, One World Cafe, Bitterroot Tattoo, Mikey’s Gyros, Humble Burger, The Storm Cellar and Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre. Venues do have limited capacity, so participants are encouraged to arrive early.
A schedule of performances is available through Eventbrite.