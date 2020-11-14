A.J. Landingham works to unload a modular office building for Gritman Medical Center on Friday in Moscow. The building will be used starting the first week of December, when Gritman will move it’s drive-through testing location to Jackson Street southwest of the hospital. Patients will be able to be tested for COVID-19, strep throat and influenza A and B. Landingham works for Rock Solic Brush Control and Excavation in Athol, Id.

