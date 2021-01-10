Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.
11:30 a.m. — Swearing-in ceremony for newly elected officials
1:15 p.m. — New Business
n Motion to elect chair of the Board of County Commissioners
n Discussion and decision regarding days/times to convene as a board
n Adoption of resolution establishing bylaws of the Board of County Commissioners
n Motion to continue with ordinance establishing regular meeting times for the board
n Discuss and decide committee/board assignments
2 p.m. — Probation Services monthly meeting — Adult Misdemeanor
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., view meeting at zoom.us/j/250921172
n Workshop
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION SPECIAL MEETING
5:30 p.m., Helioterra at Wren Welcome Garden, South Washington Street
n Public art lighting recap
n Review of public art lighting options — The commission will review several lighting options on the Helioterra public art installation to inform its decision on the proposed code amendment for public art lighting.
PULLMAN POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE
5:30 p.m., meeting details can be found at https://bit.ly/3ntkcJa
COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m. district office
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
TROY SCHOOL BOARD ANNUAL MEETING
7 p.m., Troy Elementary School Library, Zoom meeting link on school district’s website
PULLMAN HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE
7:30 p.m., meeting can be viewed at meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1485383057