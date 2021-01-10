Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

11:30 a.m. — Swearing-in ceremony for newly elected officials

1:15 p.m. — New Business

n Motion to elect chair of the Board of County Commissioners

n Discussion and decision regarding days/times to convene as a board

n Adoption of resolution establishing bylaws of the Board of County Commissioners

n Motion to continue with ordinance establishing regular meeting times for the board

n Discuss and decide committee/board assignments

2 p.m. — Probation Services monthly meeting — Adult Misdemeanor

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., view meeting at zoom.us/j/250921172

n Workshop

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE

3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE

4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION SPECIAL MEETING

5:30 p.m., Helioterra at Wren Welcome Garden, South Washington Street

n Public art lighting recap

n Review of public art lighting options — The commission will review several lighting options on the Helioterra public art installation to inform its decision on the proposed code amendment for public art lighting.

PULLMAN POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE

5:30 p.m., meeting details can be found at https://bit.ly/3ntkcJa

COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m. district office

POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

TROY SCHOOL BOARD ANNUAL MEETING

7 p.m., Troy Elementary School Library, Zoom meeting link on school district’s website

PULLMAN HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE

7:30 p.m., meeting can be viewed at meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1485383057

