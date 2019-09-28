Staff members from Washington State Emergency Management’s Earthquake/Volcano Program will present “You Live in Earthquake Country. Now what?” from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday in Room 203 of the Smith Center for Undergraduate Education on campus.
The presentation will focus on hazards in Washington and the Whitman County area, the early warning system coming to Washington, and earthquake preparedness.
Free parking will be available after 5 p.m. in the lot across the street from French Administration Building and the Lighty Student Services Building. Paid parking is available below the Smith CUE building.