Money to help UI pay for costs associated with homicides passes House

Mike Kingsley

BOISE — The Idaho House voted 56-14 on Thursday to approve a $1 million request for charges incurred as a result of the Nov. 13 homicides of University of Idaho students.

Gov. Brad Little recommended a supplemental appropriation for the costs associated with increased security, a safe shuttle service, counseling services, a vigil and consulting services for media, social media, compliance and a security review, according to the Legislative Budget Book.

This request is in response to the slaying of Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, who were found dead in a Moscow apartment near the UI campus.

