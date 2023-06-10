A 91-year-old Whitefish, Mont., man was rescued by passersby Thursday after his vehicle crashed into the Lochsa River about 68 miles upriver from Kooskia on U.S. Highway 12.

According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Clifford Parver was stuck in his vehicle around 1:48 p.m. about 50 feet from the bank. The spot where Parver’s car went into the river is near Lochsa Lodge and about 15 miles west of the Idaho-Montana border.

Emergency services were dispatched, but before they could arrive about 15 to 20 people who had been passing by stopped to help.

