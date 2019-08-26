Two Montana men who were sentenced to prison for violating the terms of the probation in separate crimes won’t be eligible for parole until they complete a writing assignment given because they falsely claimed to have served in the military to have their cases moved to a Veteran’s Court.
Cascade County District Judge Greg Pinski sentenced 28-year-old Ryan Patrick Morris and 33-year-old Troy Allan Nelson on Friday.
Pinski ordered both men to hand write the names of all 6,756 Americans killed in Iraq and Afghanistan; write the obituaries of the 40 Montanans killed in Iraq and Afghanistan and send written letters of apology to several veterans groups, the Great Falls Tribune reported.
Once released, they must perform 441 hours of community service — one for each Montanan killed in combat since the Korean War.