Moscow Moose Lodge 871 in Moscow played host to Supreme Governor Rodney Hammond, who presides over Moose International, for a dinner and awards event Aug. 16.
Hammond came to recognize the local lodge in earning the Premier Lodge Award, which it achieved by an increase in active membership and an increase in total giving to Moose Charities during the past fiscal year.
Members from the American Legion Dudley-Loomis Post 6 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Hawley-Davidson Post 2905 provided a joint color guard for the event.