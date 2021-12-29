Moose monitoring

Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials darted and relocated a moose cow and calf that were showing some signs of aggression to trail walkers in Kendrick earlier this month. Idaho Fish and Game received reports of the moose and kept in contact with the city of Kendrick to monitor the behavior and the general location of these moose in hopes that they would choose to leave town on their own accord. They did not.

 Idaho Fish and Game

Recommended for you