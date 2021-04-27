More carbon, more problems

The city of Moscow achieved its 2010 goal to reduce city operations-generated greenhouse gases 20 percent by 2020.
With much of the refining done to reduce carbon emissions and the expected growth of the city, Tyler Palmer, deputy city supervisor of public works and services, said even if the city completed its small, medium and large-scale projects to reduce emissions, he estimates the city would reduce its greenhouse gases by 6 percent from now until 2032.
Palmer and leaders from the city’s Environmental Services division spoke at a Moscow City Council Sustainability Workshop Monday, outlining how the 20 percent goal was achieved and how the city can move forward toward carbon neutrality.
Moscow Environmental Education Specialist Kelli Cooper outlined ways to reduce carbon emissions in each of the city’s sectors: building and facilities, streetlights and traffic signals, vehicle fleet, employee commute, solid waste facilities, and water and wastewater treatment.
Converting building lights to LEDs and implementing solar panels were some ideas Cooper described. She said summer sunlight could produce enough electricity to run street lights.
Replacing gas-powered lawn mowers with electric ones to mow lawns at city parks was another idea the council appeared fond of. Some electric mowers come with a roof that gathers solar energy to power the mower. Palmer said the city uses more fuel than in the past to mow parks lawns because of the increased number of parks in recent years.
Electric vehicle charging stations for city employees could be another greenhouse gas reduction method. Cooper said a survey of a Fortune 500 company found that 60 percent of its employees would consider switching to an electric vehicle if they had charging availability at work.
Cooper said many Moscow employees live outside of town.
“So having charging infrastructure at work that they can access I think would be a game changer,” she said.
Palmer said he and his staff will continue to examine projects and take a hard look at what other municipalities and private entities are doing across the country to determine what carbon neutrality looks like for Moscow.
“I want to get to a point where we have the information we need to set a carbon neutrality goal,” Councilor Anne Zabala said.
Many of the proposed projects are expensive, and Councilor Sandra Kelly said “feasibility” is key in considering the projects, noting it is important to consider the energy savings and cost impact.
Palmer said the city’s projections are based on current technologies. He said there are some new innovations he could not have imagined five years ago.
Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.