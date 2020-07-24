Two confirmed COVID-19 cases and two probable cases were reported Thursday in Latah County.
There have been 54 total confirmed cases this year and eight probable cases in the county.
The new patients include a man and woman in their 60s, a man in his 40s and a man in his 30s.
Whitman County has received one new positive COVID-19 test result, which brings the County total to 74. The new case is a female between the ages of 40-59 years old. She is stable and self-isolating.
Whitman County Public Health is reporting that current COVID-19 activity is high in the area. One infected person was hospitalized this week.