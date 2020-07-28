There have been 12 new COVID-19 cases reported on the Palouse since Friday.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported six new patients between the ages of 20 and 50. There have been 67 confirmed cases this year and seven probable cases.
Whitman County also received six positive COVID-19 tests from Saturday through Monday. The new patients range in age between 20 and 80 years old.
There have been 82 COVID-19 cases in the county this year. Sixty-eight of them have been cleared to discontinue isolation, and 13 are stable and self-isolating. One patient that was hospitalized was discharged Monday.
There have been no deaths because of COVID-19 in either county.