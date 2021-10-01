Whitman County reported two more hospitalizations related to COVID-19 on Thursday, and Gritman Medical Center in Moscow reported five hospitalizations in the past week.
Public Health — Idaho North Central District reported 21 new COVID-19 cases in Latah County and no new deaths.
The latest cases include three people younger than the age of 18, three people between ages 18 and 29, five people in their 30s, one person in their 40s, three people in their 50s, three people in their 60s, two people in their 70s and one person in their 90s.
According to Gritman, 119 people have been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Gritman is still operating under contingent standards of care.
Whitman County reported 24 new confirmed cases Thursday and no new deaths. There have been 5,486 cases, 59 deaths and 190 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.