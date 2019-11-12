Those hoping to park at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport may not be guaranteed an open space, especially on the weekends and holidays.
Airport Executive Director Tony Bean said the addition of a fifth daily Alaska Airlines flight to Seattle this fall has magnified an already worsening parking shortage in the 400-space parking lot. The airport is now urging people to be dropped off before their flight or get a ride to and from the airport on a shuttle or taxi.
“We’re asking the public to be part of the solution and look at alternative means,” he said.
Bean said the airport is not advising people against parking, just letting people know that finding a parking space is not a certainty. Those who intend to park should arrive 90 minutes early, he said.
“If you have to park, park,” he said.
He said this is a particularly busy time of year with college sports teams like basketball, volleyball and football using the airport to travel to games.
“We just end up with a lot of pressure on Friday,” he said.
Holidays, too, are the busiest times of year for the airport.
Bean said no matter the parking situation, the airport must continue to serve Alaska Airlines, its only commercial airline.
“If Alaska wants to drop 10 flights in here, we have to take them,” he said.
Bean said the airport hopes to address this parking issue by securing funding for a new terminal.
He said the airport plans to initiate the design phase for the new terminal and parking lot this year with a goal of starting construction in 2021. During that process, he said the public will be invited to provide input on what they want from the new facility.
Bean said ideally the airport should have 600 to 1,000 parking spaces.
In the meantime, passengers should not expect parking fees to increase even with a parking shortage.
Bean said he does not believe fee increases will deter people from parking there, and significant increases will likely anger the public.
He said the airport will continue to put out more information about the availability of parking online.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at (208) 883-4640, or by email to akuipers@dnews.com.