Starship Technologies, the company behind the small food delivery robots seen on the University of Idaho campus, is working with the city of Moscow to expand the robots’ service area off campus.
The company is seeking approval of a license agreement to operate the robots in the public right-of-way to serve additional residents and businesses on the perimeter of campus. Moscow Deputy City Supervisor Cody Riddle said 15 robots currently serve the UI campus and Starship Technologies wants to increase that number to 30.
Riddle said this new license agreement would recognize Starship Technologies’ ability to send these robots off campus, although he anticipates they won’t stray too far outside that boundary.
The robots began operating at UI in March 2022. Customers can use an app to order food and drinks from restaurants on campus and have the robots deliver those items to them. Once the robot arrives, customers can unlock the robot’s lid using their app and retrieve their goods.
The Moscow Administrative Committee will discuss this matter at a meeting Monday. It is unknown yet when these new robots would be deployed if the agreement is approved.
According to Monday’s meeting materials, the robots weigh approximately 75 pounds without cargo and typically travel at 4 mph. They are equipped with cameras, radar and are constantly monitored by a remote operator. They are able to identify objects within their vicinity and can maneuver out of the way, slow down or come to a complete stop.
According to a draft of the agreement with the city, the robots shall not exceed 10 mph and must yield the right-of-way to pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicles. There also must be a 24-hour hotline to field complaints and requests for removal of the devices.