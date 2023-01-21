Starship Technologies, the company behind the small food delivery robots seen on the University of Idaho campus, is working with the city of Moscow to expand the robots’ service area off campus.

The company is seeking approval of a license agreement to operate the robots in the public right-of-way to serve additional residents and businesses on the perimeter of campus. Moscow Deputy City Supervisor Cody Riddle said 15 robots currently serve the UI campus and Starship Technologies wants to increase that number to 30.

Riddle said this new license agreement would recognize Starship Technologies’ ability to send these robots off campus, although he anticipates they won’t stray too far outside that boundary.

