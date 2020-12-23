More than 450 people in Whitman County have been vaccinated since last week, according to the Whitman County Public Health Department.
Those vaccinated include health care workers who meet the criteria for Phase 1a of Washington’s vaccine allocation plan.
Whitman County received eight new positive COVID-19 test results Tuesday. This brings the county’s total for the year to 2,667. Seven cases are currently hospitalized and there are no new deaths.
The latest patients include one person between the ages of 20-39, six people between the ages of 60-79 and one person 80 years or older.
There were 19 new confirmed or probable cases reported Tuesday in Latah County.
Those include one person between the ages of 5-12, four between ages 18-29, five people in their 30s, one in their 40s, four in their 50s, three in their 60s and one in their 70s.
There have been 1,969 confirmed cases in the county this year.
The Idaho Division of Public Health announced Tuesday that two health care workers, including one in northern Idaho, experienced severe allergic reactions after receiving the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine.
Investigation of both incidents is ongoing, but one person has recovered fully, and one is hospitalized in stable condition but was expected to be discharged Tuesday.
Both people had a known history of severe reactions after receiving an injectable medication.
According to the news release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the data from clinical trials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine indicate there is very little risk to a vast majority of people who will receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
However, there are side effects to the vaccine because it stimulates the body’s immune system. So far, those side effects have included fever, fatigue, headache, chills, soreness at the injection site, among others. They usually don’t last longer than a day or two.