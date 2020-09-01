The Moscow Arts Commission and the City of Moscow are now accepting nominations for the 2020 Mayor’s Arts Awards, which recognize individuals and organizations who have shown support and excellence in the arts.
The event is biennial, with a nomination and selection process facilitated by city arts commission and staff members.
Because of the requirements for physical distancing in 2020, each award recipient will be honored in online promotions and will receive a custom-designed artwork made by a local artist.
All nominations must be submitted online by Sept. 25. To access the submission form, visit moscowarts.submittable.com/submit.
The Moscow Arts Commission will review all nominations before recommending award recipients to Mayor Bill Lambert for final determination.