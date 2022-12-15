Ever since four University of Idaho students were killed in their home last month, Moscow has been thrust into the national media spotlight.

The Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen have drawn media outlets from across the country to the Palouse. As people around the U.S. closely follow developments in the murder investigation, this attention has put the small rural college town in an unfamiliar and uncomfortable position.

Corner Club owner Marc Trivelpiece did not mince words about the media presence in an emailed response to the Daily News.

