Given current concerns regarding COVID-19, or coronavirus, agencies on the Palouse are meeting regularly to review and respond as new information becomes available, according to a city of Moscow news release.
The release said agencies from across the region routinely collaborate to develop emergency and preparedness strategies and documents for regional and individual planning needs. Those agencies include the city of Moscow, the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department, Gritman Medical Center, Latah County Disaster Services, University of Idaho, Moscow School District, Public Health-Idaho North Central District and others as needed.
In regards to COVID-19 concerns, planning initiatives follow the direction and information shared by the state of Idaho via the Public Health-Idaho North Central District and the federal government via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Residents are encouraged to reference these resources.
At this time, the Public Health-Idaho North Central District says that the risk of transmission within the general public remains low and recommends “Good Illness Etiquette” to avoid potential transfer of the virus.
Tips include washing hands often, avoiding touching your face, avoiding ill people, staying home if ill, covering your cough with a tissue or coughing into your elbow and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
More tips can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3aI3YWG.
The city of Moscow has long-standing and regularly updated response plans to ensure the continuity of operations of essential city services. Strategies include cross-training of personnel, non-essential staff prepared to support essential services in their areas of expertise, coordinating purchasing and inventory of supplies as appropriate and more.