Moscow American Legion Dudley Loomis Post 6 was recently suspended and an investigation is ongoing, according to Brenda Hokenson, former adjutant for the post who now reports to the American Legion Department of Idaho.
Hokenson said she could not provide details on why the department is investigating, but that the Moscow post cannot conduct activities while suspended.
She said Moscow American Legion baseball seasons are still on.
Ralph Holick, who resigned his position as finance officer for Moscow American Legion a few weeks ago, said the investigation is in regards to the post’s legal operations, including its “bylaws and documentation.”
He said nothing illegal has transpired and he does not know when the investigation is expected to conclude. The Moscow post was suspended about two weeks ago, Holick said.
“I’m hurt. I’m a little bitter. But I’m glad to have the monkey off my back,” he said.
Holick, who is still a member of the post and has been for 45 years, said Moscow American Legion members are “totally disgusted” and he hopes things turn around for the better.
Hokenson told Moscow police Thursday morning that Moscow American Legion members trespassed the American Legion cabin on South Howard Street.
She said she is trying to get the post back to where it needs to be so it is viable in the community again.
American Legion Department of Idaho Commander Eugene Brown could not immediately be reached for comment.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.