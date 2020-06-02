The Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center in Moscow will open July 1 with limited services and safety protocols in place.
The Moscow City Council unanimously approved the opening of the water park at Monday night’s regular council meeting. If there are no significant increases in the coronavirus and criteria are being met, Idaho on July 1 will be in Gov. Brad Little’s fourth stage of his plan to gradually reopen the economy.
By opening at the start of next month, the pool season will be 57 days instead of the typical 85.
Services that will not be offered under the approved plan are swimming lessons, pool rentals except for swim teams, the large inner tube slide, and no tubes will be allowed on the Lazy River and Fun Run.
Regular cleaning of touch surfaces will be completed, social distancing will be enforced outside the water as much as possible, masking is encouraged when patrons are not in the water and a designated staff member will oversee the coronavirus safety operations when the HLAC is open. Season passes will be offered at a prorated value and there will be no change in the cost for drop-in patrons.
Moscow Parks and Recreation Director Dwight Curtis said the HLAC’s current capacity limit, which is 900, and space are sufficient to maintain social distancing.
He said the most people that have visited the facility in one day is more than 800 people but he anticipates as many as 500 patrons at the pool at any given time.
Curtis ultimately recommended the pool be closed for the remainder of the season, but outlined the plan — which the council approved — of suspending certain services and adding safety protocols to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Curtis said in a memo to City Supervisor Gary Riedner that sanitizing and social distancing would be “problematic at best.” He said many patrons of the facility are non-Moscow residents, so there would be a considerable contagion risk as people visited from potential virus hot spots.
“It just breaks my heart to even make that recommendation, but at the same time, is it worth dying over?” Curtis said.
Curtis said that if patrons follow his rules and guidelines the council approved, then he believes the risks will be minimized as reasonably as possible and patrons can still have fun.
In other business, the city council:
- Approved a resolution that allows the temporary expanded use of public rights of way on Main Street so businesses can entertain more patrons while maintaining social distancing. The resolution also expedites the process to allow those businesses who are allowed to serve alcohol to do so on sidewalks and on-street parking stalls. The resolution is in effect until Sept. 30, but it can be terminated, extended or modified by the council.
- Authorized the city supervisor to approve a $272,100 task order with J-U-B Engineers to complete a facility plan study that charts a path toward temperature compliance with the city’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System wastewater discharge permit at the Water Reclamation and Reuse Facility.
