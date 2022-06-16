Moscow Artwalk is ready to take over Main Street and the surrounding businesses tonight from 4-8 p.m. In the season finale, there are 27 host businesses and 27 street vendors ready to share local art of all kinds with the community.
Moscow Candy will have treats at the Third Street Gallery, 206 E. Third St., as well as a photograph exhibit from Iain Crimmins and a wisescape garden demonstration from the city of Moscow Environmental Services coordinator.
Featured art can range from literary, visual, performance and culinary. But Artwalk isn’t just on Main Street — there are stops at United Church of Moscow at 123 W. First St., Latah Realty at 128 E. Third St. and St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at 111 S. Jefferson St.
Fourteen-year-old cake decorator Tammera Slaughter will be at Magenta and Co. showing off her cakes while another 14-year-old will be displaying her handwoven goods with the other vendors on Main Street between Third and Fourth streets.
Megan Cherry, the arts program manager for the city of Moscow, said they were excited to return to a street fair after the pandemic. A new feature is Kidwalk, providing another way for children of any age to get involved in art, Cherry said.
Kidwalk will have body glitter and temporary tattoos, poetry buttons from the city of Moscow poet laureate and games of jumbo Jenga. Kidwalk will be on Main Street between Fifth and Sixth streets.
Live music will be provided by three artists on Main Street between Third and Fourth streets. DJ Dave will start at 4 p.m., The Intentions start at 5:30 p.m. and MATIA will end the night from 7-8 p.m. Kidwalk will have music from DJ Joe and the The Electric Light Show from 4-6 p.m. outside the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St. and from 6-7 p.m. there will be a performance from Common Tone artists.
Cups and wristbands are available to attendees 21 years-old or older and can be picked up on Main Street or at a food vendor. During Artwalk, attendees can enjoy beer or wine from any of the Artwalk vendors on Main Street. There will be a one-night suspension of open container law for Artwalk on Main Street between Third and Sixth streets, Cherry said.
Attendees can pick up an Artwalk Passport at the city informational table at the corner of Main and Fourth streets. At the table, attendees can find Artwalk posters, stickers, extra flyers and passports.
Return passports by 7:45 p.m. today to the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center at 411 S. Main St. to be entered into a prize drawing. Attendees don’t have to be present to win, but all prizes must be picked up by June 30.
The full list of vendors and locations is available online at ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk and physical copies are located at 206 E. Third St., in Moscow and at the information table at Artwalk.
Kali Nelson can be reached at knelson@dnews.com.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Moscow Artwalk
WHERE: Moscow’s Main Street and various locations around town
WHEN: 4-8 p.m. today