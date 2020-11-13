Buddy Levy, a Moscow resident and author, recently received national acclaim for his book, “Labyrinth of Ice: The Triumphant and Tragic Greely Polar Expedition.”
The book won a 2020 National Outdoor Book Award in the “History/Biography” category.
“Labyrinth of Ice” is about the Greely polar expedition forced to make a desperate escape from the frozen north.“It is one of the most harrowing expeditions of polar history,” said Ron Watters, chairman of the National Outdoor Book Awards. “Author Buddy Levy tells this epic tale with finesse and intelligence.” The awards are sponsored by the National Outdoor Book Awards Foundation, Idaho State University and the Association of Outdoor Recreation and Education.