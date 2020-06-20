Moscow High School’s graduating class of 2020 concluded a year upended by global pandemic in a socially distanced, drive-in ceremony Friday with guest speakers broadcast over the radio and car horns in lieu of applause.
Ahead of the ceremony, hosted with the help of a huge LED screen in the University of Idaho’s Kibbie Dome parking lot, Moscow emergency personnel led a parade-style procession through town.
Sheri Mosley, who has a child attending MHS, secured a spot on the corner of Sixth and Main streets with some friends to watch the procession. She said it was a fun way to send students off after months of closures, cancellations and disappointment.
“They need to feel our support — they missed out so much this school season,” she said. “This is really the first opportunity to get out and cheer them on.”
In the hour preceding the ceremony, the Kibbie Dome parking lot filled with vehicles festooned in balloons and embellishments announcing the class of 2020’s passage of this milestone with a degree of glitz. Students milled near their vehicles in black robes and mortar boards — sometimes in groups of five to 10.
Chloe White, who graduated summa cum laude, said ending the year amidst pandemic-related shutdowns was surreal.
“It doesn’t even feel like it’s over, because it just ended so abruptly and then it never got a sent off until now,” White said.
“What was supposed to be the last day of school, I really didn’t feel anything,” agreed fellow graduate Ethan Miller.
Jules Carr-Chellman and McKenzie Mosman, two students selected by their peers to speak at the event, noted their generation is not unfamiliar with adversity. Mosman said it may seem “weird and scary” to graduate in a world in turmoil, but said no other generation has been in as strong a position to remake the world.
“We entered into a post-9/11 world and now, as graduating seniors, we are entering a world during a global crisis, a racial pandemic, and a worldwide expression of outrage,” she said to the honked appreciation of her peers. “We will be in history books. We are the pandemic class and the class that the entire world cheered on to graduate.”
Teacher Mike Hightower, who was also selected by the class of 2020 to speak, said he is impressed and inspired by this new generation of high school graduates. He said young people today are not concerned with superfluous or vacuous causes, they are concerned about one thing — injustice.
As the sun hung lower in the sky, Hightower entreated his former students to lean into this instinct to affect positive societal change, and praised their skepticism of convention.
“You do not suffer foolish traditions well,” Hightower told them, adding that in some ways, it will fall to them to help build a more balanced society.
“The reigns of societal power are almost yours, and that gives me hope,” he added. “See the injustice in our society with new eyes, with sympathetic, compassionate eyes rather than those that are controlled by party, religion or prejudice.”
