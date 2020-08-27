The Moscow Board of Adjustment Wednesday night unanimously approved a conditional use permit application for a K-12 private school with a small child care facility at the former Sears building at Eastside Marketplace.
Jubilee School, which started in 2017 at The CROSSing church at 715 E. Travois Way in Moscow, plans to serve as much as 100 students at its new location. The child care facility is expected to serve as much as 20 children, according to Wednesday’s Moscow Board of Adjustment packet.
Officials at the school and child care facility anticipate the number of students upon opening to be 58 at the school and 10 children at the child care facility.
“By allowing this facility to take place here, you’re giving parents an option for their kids to have a custom-tailored program for their children,” Faris Paxton, a founding board member of the school, said.
Jubilee School is a Christian and classical school that accepts students of all abilities, but it was founded to support families who have children with developmental delays or disabilities, with an emphasis on autism spectrum disorder, according to the school’s Facebook page.
The school is proposing to create a temporary outdoor play area at the rear, or east side, of the building, located at 1410 S. Blaine St., the packet stated.
When a larger play space is needed, the school intends to request a waiver from the Moscow City Council to utilize the outdoor play area in front of Eastside Marketplace that has been designated for use by Happy Horizons Childcare, also at Eastside Marketplace.
The large parking lot at Eastside Marketplace allows the school and child care facility to well exceed the city’s parking requirements. A drop-off and pick-up zone will be designated behind the building to avoid vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the front of the building.
Board of Adjustment Chairman Joe Bazzoli said the school and child care facility are a perfect fit for the space.
“With the whole COVID thing, day care and schooling have become a very much increased demand and it doesn’t look like it’s going to recede anytime soon,” Bazzoli said.
Board of Adjustment member Tim Thomson said malls are hurting across the country and occupying the vacant space at Eastside Marketplace is a win for the school and child care facility as well as for the city.
Three school officials spoke in favor of the proposed project during the public hearing Wednesday.
The building is in the Motor Business Zoning District. According to Moscow CityCode, K-12 private schools and small child care facilities require a conditional use permit in that zoning district.
The Board of Adjustment will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall to review and approve the Relevant Criteria and Standards document for the project. The board must make sure the school and child care facility meet certain city standards and are not in conflict with the public’s health and safety.
