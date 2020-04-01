A 16-bedroom assisted living facility will nestle in a bustling northeast Moscow neighborhood that includes Moscow Middle School and the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center.
The Moscow Board of Adjustment unanimously approved a conditional use permit application Tuesday night at City Hall for the proposed facility, which would be located in the city’s Medium Density Residential Zoning District.
“What a great location to have this type of neat, residential feel,” said Susan Wilson, who represented the applicant, Bonnie Sampson. “The intent of the facility is to be as close to a residential feel as possible, creating the additional housing that is necessary to meet the needs of our aging, elderly citizens.”
The facility, which is referred to as The Hill House in Tuesday’s Board of Adjustment meeting packet, will be located at 632 N. Mountain View Road. Across the street to the west is Moscow Middle School and the Moscow High School football field and track, and across the street to the north is the HLAC.
The site includes an uninhabitable single-family home and a few accessory structures, along with trees and foliage. According to the packet, Sampson plans to clear the site and build the new facility, which is intended for no more than 16 elderly/disabled people.
Caregivers will be limited to four during the day and two at night.
The proposed site plan includes eight parking spaces, which exceeds the minimum six spaces required by the city.
Sampson, who was born and raised in Moscow, said she noticed a gap in the options of elderly care in Moscow. She said there are large care facilities on one end of the spectrum and simply living at home as the other option, but nothing in between.
“The need for a happy-medium solution is apparent,” she said. “A small assisted living home that is not too big and not too small and would be affordable is the answer.”
She noted several benefits to her proposed small facility compared to large care complexes. For example, compared to large facilities, residents of smaller homes experience 50 percent fewer falls, she said.
“That’s a huge difference,” Sampson said.
Sampson said residents in small facilities have better cognitive and functional status, are less overwhelmed by the size of space and people around them and experience better social engagement and emotional well being due to the small-scale, home-like environment.She said small facilities also allow better rapport between staff and residents.
Tuesday’s public hearing was closed to public attendance because of COVID-19, but it was streamed live. Most of the board members participated remotely. The board received several letters of support for the project and no public feedback in opposition to it.
