The City of Moscow announced Friday it has canceled the Vandal Block Party scheduled for Thursday, as well as live entertainment in the Moscow Farmers Market on Sept. 18 and 25.
The market’s youth vendor and performance artist programs, which includes buskers, also will be suspended for the remainder of the month.
The Friday announcement cited a steep rise in local COVID-19 cases as the impetus behind the move. The city noted the Idaho Department of Health recently authorized north Idaho hospitals to ration life-saving care, should they determine it is necessary, because of a spike in people requiring hospitalization with COVID-19 symptoms and widespread staffing shortages.
Other September events will continue, with additional COVID-19 precautions in place, the announcement said. These include today’s Palouse Youth Triathlon, the Moscow Pathways Commission’s annual bike tour scheduled for Tuesday and the Palouse Plein Air Reception scheduled for Friday.