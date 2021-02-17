The city of Moscow canceled its scheduled residential garbage pickup Tuesday because the highway used to haul the garbage was closed because of heavy snow.
According to a city news release, severe weather closed Interstate 84, the direct route used to take Moscow waste to Finley Buttes LLC, a regional landfill in Boardman, Ore.
Because of the closure, garbage scheduled to be picked up Tuesday will be picked up Feb. 23. Customers affected by this cancellation may set out extra garbage bags next week at no additional charge.
Curbside recycling pickup for Tuesday customers will take place today, according to the city, and today’s scheduled garbage and curbside recycling collection is expected to happen as normal.
Residents are asked to pull roll carts in from the curb to provide better access for plows to clear snow from the roadway.