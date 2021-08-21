A two-week candidate filing period begins Monday for a variety of city council, school board and other local elected positions in Idaho.
Anyone interested in the open positions can file their declaration of candidacy with the city clerk. The filing period begins at 8 a.m. Monday and ends at 5 p.m. on Sept. 3.
In Moscow, candidates will vie for the mayor position as well as three city council positions in the Nov. 2 general election.
Moscow City Council positions held by councilors Gina Taruscio, Brandy Sullivan and Council President Art Bettge as well as the post held by departing Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert will be on the ballot.
Lambert, 69, said in April he will not seek an additional term and Bettge, 65, announced his intention to run for mayor shortly after. Lambert will have served 21 years in Moscow, including eight years as mayor, when his term expires in January.
Bettge has 18 years of experience in Moscow’s city government, including 10 years on the Planning and Zoning Commission. He will have served eight years on the city council when his term expires in January and has lived in Moscow for 45 years.
First appointed to the City Council in 2016, then elected to a four-year term in 2017, Taruscio said she intends to run for another term. Sullivan, whose first four-year term on the council also concludes in January, said she does not intend to run for a second term.