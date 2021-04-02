The Moscow Central Lions Club is offering graduating seniors the chance to apply for the club’s 2021-22 academic scholarship.
The Lions Club will award as many as four $1,000 scholarships for Academic Year 2021-22 to graduating seniors from the Moscow area. Students must reside within the boundaries of the Moscow School District.
To be eligible, students must enroll at the University of Idaho or in a vocational, technical or academic program, or at least one academic year at a post-secondary school in Idaho beginning fall 2021.
Full scholarship details and an application can be found on the Moscow Central Lions Club’s website, e-clubhouse.org/sites/moscowcentral/. Applications are due by April 19.