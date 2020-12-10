Moscow Chamber of Commerce executive director to resign

Moscow Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jenny Ford will resign her position in January, according to an email sent to chamber members Wednesday from Tim Helmke, president of the MCoC board of directors.
Ford, who has served as MCoC executive director since March 2017, told the Daily News she accepted a business development officer position at Idaho Central Credit Union in Moscow and will start her new job in January.
“My role at the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center has truly been the honor of my career,” Ford said. “I have made lifelong friends and relationships through the position that I don’t know if everybody could say that through their career.”
Ford said she will continue to be involved in economic development initiatives and support businesses in her new position.
“Under Jenny’s leadership we have seen growth in our outreach efforts and in building a stronger business environment for Moscow and the surrounding area,” Helmke said in the email. “Jenny has led us through the challenges COVID-19 has presented to our community and our partners — and you as our members.”
Helmke wrote the chamber will launch a search for a new executive director in the near future so it can start 2021 with a new leader. The MCoC will share information on the search as it becomes available.
The chamber will hold a virtual “happy hour” to thank Ford later this month.
Ford said the new Idaho Central Credit Union building, located on West Third Street at the site of the former Quad Cities Nissan, officially opens Monday.