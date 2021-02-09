The Moscow Chamber of Commerce announced a new executive director Monday.
The MCC Board of Directors selected Samantha Martinet to succeed Jenny Ford as its executive director, according to a news release. Martinet will take her new post Monday.
Martinet is the owner of IntuitiveSol, LLC, a Moscow consulting firm, and director of marketing and taproom manager at Moscow’s Hunga Dunga Brewing Company. She also worked as an associate director of corporate/foundation relations for the University of Idaho.
“The Board selected Sam from an excellent pool of candidates and we are pleased to hire an executive director who brings a lot of enthusiasm and excitement to the table,” Board President Tim Helmke said in the release. “Sam’s strong suit is building relationships and that is what makes a strong and active Chamber.”
Martinet has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado and served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a logistics analyst. She is also a 2018 graduate of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce Leadership Moscow program and a member of Moscow Young Professionals.
“I am excited to join the leadership team at the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and look forward to working with the Board and Chamber members to promote our local businesses,” Martinet said in the release. “Moscow is a very special place and I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as Executive Director of the Chamber. As a small business owner, I know how Chamber membership has helped me, and I want to bring that value to other businesses in Moscow.”
Ford resigned in January to take a position as a business development officer with Idaho Central Credit Union’s new Moscow branch.