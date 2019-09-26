Crews will break ground on Moscow Charter School’s new building Monday, but residents can still drop off their recyclables at the main building during construction, MCS teacher Kathryn Bonzo said.
She said some residents have dropped off recyclables at other places on the school’s campus but they need to be dropped off in the main building.
The school accepts plastic recyclables that the Moscow Recycling Center no longer accepts, including pellet bags, produce bags, bread bags, dry cleaning bags, grocery bags, cereal liners, food storage bags, case overwrap, packaging air pillows, ice bags and salt bags.
The school’s new building will replace a residence on the property that has been converted into a classroom space and a portable building.