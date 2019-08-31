Opioids, including prescription pain relievers and synthetic opioids like fentanyl and heroin, are the leader in drug-induced deaths in Idaho.
According to Gov. Brad Little’s office, opioid prescriptions are dispensed in Idaho at a higher rate than 34 other states and Idaho ranks 25th in the nation for prescription pain reliever misuse.
To combat the opioid epidemic, Little appointed Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry and 20 others in the state to the Opioid and Substance Use Disorder Advisory Group.
The group, made up of members from the law enforcement, medical, state legislative and other related fields, will research and provide Little recommendations on “streamlining prevention and recovery activities, providing efficiency in battling opioid and substance use and misuse and eliminating duplicative efforts to more efficiently and effectively fight this epidemic,” according to the group’s homepage on the Idaho Office of Drug Policy.
Fry said part of the reason he was interested in joining the group is because of the spike in heroin use the past five years in Moscow. He said he figured the advisory group could help address the issue in Moscow and the state.
Fry said Moscow police officers did not see much heroin in town five or six years ago.
“Now, we’re seeing it on a weekly basis,” he said.
The group met for the first time Aug. 15 in Boise and the next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 9 in Boise. Fry said the group is expected to meet every other month for 18 months, with the goal of having a plan in place to try to get opioids off the streets and users in recovery.
Latah Recovery Community Center Director Darrell Keim said he probably sees more people enter the downtown Moscow nonprofit organization seeking help for opioid problems than any other drug besides alcohol.
One of those people was a woman who said Sunday will mark 20 months of sobriety.
The woman, who spoke with the Daily News on Thursday on condition of anonymity, said she was addicted to methamphetamine before mixing in heroin, which she quickly became reliant on as well.
“I was very fortunate in that the person that I did it with went to jail and I went to jail, too,” she said. “So my use on it wasn’t very long-term, but just the first time that I used it had major impacts on my family.”
The woman said she wanted to take control of her addiction but simply could not.
“Before I ever got in trouble, I wanted to be clean but I couldn’t. I tried. I detoxed. It’s easy to get clean. That part’s easy. It’s the staying clean that’s hard.”
She said her message to people struggling with opioid addiction is to reach out for help.
“That’s the biggest thing you can do,” she said. “You can’t fight it alone.”
