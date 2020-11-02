St. Mark’s Episcopal Church of Moscow will open its doors for a 12-hour vigil of prayer and reflection Tuesday. This is the first time that the building will be open to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic closed the doors in March.
The congregation of St. Mark’s invites the community to drop in for a few moments of silence and contemplation. Attendance will be limited in accordance with Idaho’s public health guidelines. The church will allow no more than 10 people at any one time.
Public health measures and social distancing will be followed. Properly worn face masks are required for all guests over the age of 6. Visitors will be asked to provide contact information in the event it is needed for potential contact tracing.
No clothing, signs or other items that support or oppose specific candidates will be allowed inside the church. It will be a nonpartisan event.
St. Mark’s is located at 111 S. Jefferson in Moscow, across from the Moscow-Latah County Public Library. For more information, contact the church office at (208) 882-2022 or saintmark.moscow@gmail.com.