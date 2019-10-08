After more than a year of negotiations, the Moscow City Council approved a contract for solid waste transportation and disposal services with Finley-Buttes Limited Partnership of Boardman, Ore., where Moscow’s garbage is hauled.
The base rate of the agreement will start at $52.77 per ton for transportation and disposal, which is a $1.17 more than what the city is currently paying. Annual adjustments will be based on 80 percent of the fluctuation of the consumer price index. The rate will retroactively go into effect Oct. 1 of this year, or the start of the fiscal 2020 budget.
The terms of the contract consist of an initial seven-year term, and then Moscow has discretion to exercise two separate five-year terms, said Moscow Sanitation Operations Manager Tim Davis. That means the city can lock in with Finley-Buttes through 2036 if it chooses.
“These terms allow the city the flexibility to pursue other potential future disposal opportunities should they arise, while also positioning the city comfortably for its (municipal solid waste) disposal well into the future,” Davis said.
The City Council authorized the issuance of request for proposals for transportation and disposal of solid waste in January 2018. Two proposals were received and City Supervisor Gary Riedner said Finley-Buttes, Moscow’s current contractor, was the most favorable to the city.
In other business:
The City Council approved the reorganization of the city management structure.
Riedner currently oversees all city operations as city supervisor but the restructuring, which takes effect immediately, will create three deputy city supervisors, providing them more decision-making authority and lead to more overall efficiency, Riedner said.
Riedner, who will continue to serve as the city supervisor and oversee all departments, will directly supervise administration, finance and public safety departments; Community Development Director Bill Belknap will serve as a deputy city supervisor for community planning and design; acting Public Works Director Tyler Palmer will serve as a deputy supervisor for public works and services; and Assistant City Supervisor Jen Pfiffner will serve as a deputy city supervisor for culture, recreation and employee services.
Mayor Bill Lambert presented a check for $3,306.57 to Family Promise of the Palouse in Moscow. The money was raised at the fifth annual Mayor’s Golf Tournament, which took place in August at the University of Idaho Golf Course.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.